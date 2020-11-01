Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe has been told some colleagues aren't happy to sit with him on cases following the 'Golfgate' controversy.

A delegation of three judges met Justice Woulfe following the publication of the Denham report into his attendance at the Oireachtas golf society dinner, which breached coronavirus restrictions.

The report found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal, however Justice Woulfe later missed four arranged meetings with Chief Justice Frank Clarke to discuss the matter.

The Sunday Times reports his colleagues were left stunned by his 'scattergun' defence, and informed him some would not be comfortable sitting with him on the bench.