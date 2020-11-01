KCC Asked To Report On One-Off Houses Started Or Completed In Clane/Maynooth In The Past Five Years

Kildare County Council has been asked to provide a report on one-off houses started or completed in the municipal district of Clane/Maynooth in the past five years

KCC are being asked to include details such as square footage, distance from town or village centre and the distance from public transport.

Green Councillor Peter Hamilton is also requesting to see information on whether the numbers have increased or decreased from the ten years prior to that period.

Councillor Hamilton's motion will be debated at the Clane/Maynooth MD November meeting on Friday.