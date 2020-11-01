Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked To Report On One-Off Houses Started Or Completed In Clane/Maynooth In The Past Five Years

: 01/11/2020 - 10:27
Author: Ciarán Halpin
house_construction_2.jpg

 

Kildare County Council has been asked to provide a report on one-off houses started or completed in the municipal district of Clane/Maynooth in the past five years

KCC are being asked to include details such as square footage, distance from town or village centre and the distance from public transport.

Green Councillor Peter Hamilton is also requesting to see information on whether the numbers have increased or decreased from the ten years prior to that period.

Councillor Hamilton's motion will be debated at the Clane/Maynooth MD November meeting on Friday.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!