KCC Asked To Confirm If Maynooth University Was Contacted About Becoming A COVID-19 Testing Centre

: 01/11/2020 - 10:31
Author: Ciarán Halpin
maynooth_university_building_2.jpg

 

Kildare County Council has been asked if they have been in communication with Maynooth University to explore the feasibility of setting up a COVID-19 testing centre in conjunction with the HSE.

Labour Councillor Angela Feeney's motion will be debated at the Clane/Maynooth MD November meeting on Friday

