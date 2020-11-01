Listen: The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar Is Expected To Face Sustained Questioning Over An Article In Village Magazine In The Dail Next Week

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is expected to face sustained questioning over an article in Village Magazine when he comes before the Dail next week.

It claims he gave an agreement on GP contractual reforms, negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation, to the president of a rival group, the National Association of General Practitioners.

He admits he gave the document to Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathil on a date between April 11th and 16th 2019, but says there was nothing unlawful about it.

Labour TD Aodhan O'Riordain says Leo Varadkar has serious questions to answer:

