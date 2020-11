There's bad news for customers as four companies are increasing their Electricity prices from today.

Be Energy, Glowpower, Iberdrola and Pinergy are putting up the cost by between 2.7 to 4.8 per cent.

They're following in the footsteps of Electric Ireland which hiked its prices by 3.4 per cent in October.

Bonkers.ie spokesperson, Darragh Cassidy tells us why the cost is going up: