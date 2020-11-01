Listen: Four People Were Treated For Hand, Eye And Facial Injuries Following Incidents With Fireworks In Dublin On Halloween Night

Four people were treated for hand, eye and facial injuries following incidents with fireworks in Dublin on Halloween night.

Gardai also arrested a man in his 30s after the windscreen of a patrol car was smashed at Belcamp in the north of the city.

Dublin Fire Brigade says while it was busier than usual, most fires it attended didn't require intervention and crews experienced very little anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile a Dublin TD has raised concerns about the clean-up cost facing local councils after bonfires.

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward says rubbish being put onto bonfires has become a particular issue: