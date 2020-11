A man has been charged in relation to a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí seized Crack Cocaine and a large quantity of Diazepam tablets after a search of a house in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun on Friday.

The drugs are estimated to be worth around 269,000 euro - 16,400 euro in cash was also found in the house.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and has since been charged.

He's due before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.