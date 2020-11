The HSE is beginning to plan for a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

It comes as a number of pharmaceutical companies have started to manufacture their vaccines, ahead of them being approved.

The Business Post reports that AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK and Janssen Sciences Ireland are all scaling up production and capacity, to ensure they have enough stocks ready.

The paper says the implementation of an immunisation programme could see vaccination clinics set up around the country.