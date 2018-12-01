The Breakfast Club

Funearal Takes Place Today For Man Killed In Castleblayney

: 12/01/2018 - 09:28
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
garda_accident_sign_via_indepdent_dot_ie.jpg

The funeral takes place this morning of Stephen Marron - the Monaghan man killed in a crash in Castleblayney.

A man's been charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death in relation to the crash that claimed his life on Tuesday night.

Tributes are being paid to Stephen's involvement in his local parish, and with hurling and drama clubs in the community.

The father of two was killed when a car ploughed into his parked Skoda in the town on Tuesday night.

A Garda who'd tried to stop the Audi A6 was injured when he was dragged along the street for 500 metres.

A man arrested at the scene has been remanded in custody on charges of Dangerous Driving Causing Death, and Endangerment.

The Funeral mass is to take place in Saint Mary's Church, Castleblayney at 11 this morning.

Stephen's survived by his wife Helen and two children, and his parents Josie and Frank.
 

