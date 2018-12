Campaigners are urging people to take to the streets of Dublin today, in anger over the housing and homeless crisis.

The National Homelessness and Housing Coalition demonstration will get underway at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance.

Fine Gael's being accused of not improving the situation and of being obsessed with the private sector.

One of the organisers, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says they want to compel the Government to take action: