The Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he's committed to providing the PrEP HIV prevention drug next year in a bid to reduce HIV infection numbers.

The statement comes as people around the globe mark the 30th World AIDS Day.

'Know Your Status' is the theme of this year's event.

It's estimated almost 9 and a half million people living with HIV do not know they have the virus.

Campaigner Panti Bliss says getting tested is vital