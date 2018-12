Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces are holding a protest in Kildare today

Its to highlight poor conditions and low pay experienced by many members of the Defence Forces.

The rally is one of a series taking place over the coming weeks.

This first event will be held at the Newbridge offices of Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon.

Kildare woman, Sarah Walsh, is a member of the group.

She says some families are in dire straits