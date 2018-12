A woman's died in a single vehicle crash in County Donegal.

She was killed when her car hit a ditch on the N56 between Crolly and Dunlewey at around 4.30 this afternoon.

The woman - who was in her 70s - was the sole occupant of the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.