Low Uptake Recorded In County Kildare Under Repair and Lease Scheme In 2018

: 12/01/2018 - 15:50
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
New figures show that no new units have come on stream in County Kildare as a result of the Repair and Lease initiative in 2018.

The plan was launched nationally in February 2017, with the aim of encouraging owners of rundown vacant homes to lease their properties for social housing.

Under the scheme, local authorities would initially pay for the refurbishment of the property up to the value of €40,000.

In return, the homeowner leases it to council for a minimum of ten years for use as social housing.

 

