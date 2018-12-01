KCC Faces Further Questions Over Progress On Swimming Pool For Maynooth

Local councillors are being asked to set up a dedicated team to apply for funding for a North Kildare Swimming Pool Complex in partnership with Maynooth University.

The call from Labour Councillor John McGinley comes following the announcement of funding being made available under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund for Swimming Pool Complexes.

In January 2016, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport sought expressions of interest from local authorities in a limited round of swimming pool allocations for the construction of new swimming pools and/or the refurbishment of existing pools.

While Kildare County Council submitted an expression of interest for a pool in Maynooth, because the Council did not have chargeable title to the proposed facility, that expression of interest was invalid.

Maynooth District meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday