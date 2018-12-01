Saturday Favourites

Update Sought On Possible Development Of Community Centre in Maynooth

: 12/01/2018 - 17:04
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
An up-date on the possibilty of a Community Centre in Maynooth is being sought.

Fianna Fail Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil wants Kildare County Council to outline the process of examining the potential for the development.

The motion will be debated at Friday's meeting of the Municipal District.

 

