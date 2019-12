Boris Johnson's claimed the London Bridge attacker was on the streets because of laws introduced by a 'leftie government'.

He's claimed he'll ensure terrorists like Usman Khan aren't given early release from jail.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's insisted those offenders shouldn't 'necessarily' have to serve their full terms.

About 74 people have been freed on licence despite convictions for terror offences - and a review's now underway.

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews