The Taoiseach says the record shows Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy attended the Dail and was present at Leinster House for at least 120 days last year.

Leo Varadkar says that's the amount required under law.

Deputy Murphy says at all times he's been compliant with rules for attendance at Leinster House, after opposition parties called for an investigation over his Dail attendance.

The Taoiseach says Deputy Murphy will assist in any investigation:

