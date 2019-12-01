Go Ahead Takes Over Operation Of 3 Kildare Bus Routes Today.

Go Ahead takes over the operation of 3 Kildare Bus Eireann routes today.

They are:

Route 125 (Newbridge – Naas – Crumlin – Dublin – UCD)

Route 126 (Rathangan – Kildare – Naas – Dublin)

Route 130 (Athy – Kilcullen – Naas - Dublin)

The company, which has a hub in Naas, will also begin operating another two Kildare-serving routes on January 19th:

Route 120 (Edenderry - Prosperous - Clane - Celbridge - Dublin

Route 120C (Tullamore – Edenderry - Enfield)

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless has called on the NTA and Go Ahead to ensure that the bus routes it will be operating are accessible to people with disabilities.

Go Ahea will be using its own buses, which are of different design to the Bus Eireann fleet.

Deputy Lawless says "I have been contacted by passengers who are concerned that the Go Ahead buses will present difficulties to passengers with sight loss in particular. The promised changes to the livery on the buses and the handles on the interior do not appear to have been delivered and there are real concerns that passengers will have difficulty in seeing buses approaching their stop and navigating the seating area. The ground floor of the buses also has a lot of steps and this is a problem for people with reduced mobility."