120,000 People Left A&E Over Waiting Times In 17 Months.

: 12/01/2019 - 12:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thousands of patients are walking out of emergency departments each month without being seen by a doctor.

Figures from the Irish Mail on Sunday show long wait times has resulted in 120,000 sick people leaving A&E's between January 2018 and May 2019.

The worst walk-out rate was in Dublin's Mater Hospital at 19 percent.

Outside the capital, the Mercy University Hospital in Cork was the worst emergency department for walk-outs at 8.5 percent.

The HSE says the number of walk-outs have reduced month on month since July, with a national figure of around 6 percent.

