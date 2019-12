Events are taking place across the globe today to mark World Aids Day.

It's the 31st year of the event which aims to raise awareness of the condition and remember those who have died as a result of the disease.

There has been significant development this year with the start of a HIV PrEP programme, which aims to reduce the number of people who contract HIV in future.

HIV Ireland Executive Director, Stephen O’Hare, says there's still stigma around the condition.