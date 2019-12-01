Minister: Govt. Taking "Positives" Out Of 4 By-Election Defeats.

A government minister says Fine Gael are taking the positives out of their four by-election defeats this weekend.

The party failed to reclaim the seat of their outgoing TD Francis Fitzgerald in Dublin Mid West, with Sinn Fein's Mark Ward instead getting elected.

Green Party candidate Joe O'Brien won in Dublin Fingal, while Fianna Fail's Malcolm Byrne and Padraig O'Sullivan were the people's choices in Wexford and Cork North Central.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty says the party's looking forward to next years general election:



File image: Regina Doherty/RollingNews