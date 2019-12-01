Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Minister: Govt. Taking "Positives" Out Of 4 By-Election Defeats.

: 12/01/2019 - 13:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
regina_doherty_28_05_18_headshot_rollingnews.jpg

A government minister says Fine Gael are taking the positives out of their four by-election defeats this weekend.

The party failed to reclaim the seat of their outgoing TD Francis Fitzgerald in Dublin Mid West, with Sinn Fein's Mark Ward instead getting elected.

Green Party candidate Joe O'Brien won in Dublin Fingal, while Fianna Fail's Malcolm Byrne and Padraig O'Sullivan were the people's choices in Wexford and Cork North Central.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty says the party's looking forward to next years general election:
 

 

File image: Regina Doherty/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!