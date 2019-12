A Dublin based CrossFit gym says a lack of insurance is putting teenagers' health and wellness at risk, right around the country.

CrossFit West Dublin has been working with kids and schools for years but their classes came to a sudden halt, when it came to renewing their insurance.

Owner and trainer Lorna Heyes says they couldn't even get a quote - and horrified children and parents have started a Facebook campaign to call on the Government for help.

Stock image: Pixabay