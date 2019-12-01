Technical Advisors Appointed To M4 Up-Grade Project.

Technical advisory service providers for the up-grade of the M4 in Kildare have been appointed.

The project will involve widening the motorway to three lanes, in both directions, between Maynooth and Leixlip.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed the appointment by Kildare County Council, for which the Kildare authority was allocated €300,000 earlier this year.

Kildare North Labour rep., Emmet Stagg says the "M4 at present suffers from serious congestion" and

"delivery of the M4 upgrade is critical"