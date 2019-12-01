Listen: Verona Murphy Insists She Will Run In General Election.

Verona Murphy has insisted she will run in next year's general election.

She finished in third place to Fianna Fáil and Labour in the Wexford by-election this weekend, following controversial comments she made about asylum seekers while on the campaign trail.

Many Fine Gael backbenchers were unhappy that she retained the backing of the party for the campaign.

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty has insisted that, despite the fact she doesn't necessarily agree with Ms Murphy, she's still a strong candidate.

File image: Verona Murphy/RollingNews