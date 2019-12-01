Listen Live Logo

Listen: Verona Murphy Insists She Will Run In General Election.

: 12/01/2019 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
verona_murphy_fg_at_wexford_by_election_30_11_2019_rollingnews.jpg

Verona Murphy has insisted she will run in next year's general election.

She finished in third place to Fianna Fáil and Labour in the Wexford by-election this weekend, following controversial comments she made about asylum seekers while on the campaign trail.

Many Fine Gael backbenchers were unhappy that she retained the backing of the party for the campaign.

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty has insisted that, despite the fact she doesn't necessarily agree with Ms Murphy, she's still a strong candidate.

File image: Verona Murphy/RollingNews

