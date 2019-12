Gardaí have been ordered to turn off seven CCTV cameras operating in two County Meath towns.

An investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner has led to the order, according to the Sunday Business Post.

The state's privacy watchdog says the cameras in Duleek and Donore can't be turned on again, until it's satisfied they're "necessary and justifiable".

Solicitor Simon McGarr from Data Compliance Europe says the commissioner is only enforcing the law.

Stock image.