KCC To Begin Assessing €5.9M Naas Project Expressions Of Interest In January.

Expressions of interest for the €5.9 million Naas Town Hall project are expected to be under Kildare County Council's consideration by mid January.

The scheme involved the conversion of the historic building in to a library and cultural centre.

KCC has been awarded a grant of €1.9 million towards the total cost under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund

Kildare North Labour rep., Emmet stagg, says "The project when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area. It will deliver an iconic library, cultural and public space in the heart of the Historic Town of Naas."

File image: Naas Town Hall/RollingNews