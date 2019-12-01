Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC To Begin Assessing €5.9M Naas Project Expressions Of Interest In January.

: 12/01/2019 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_town_hall_03_06_2005_rollingnews.jpg

Expressions of interest for the €5.9 million Naas Town Hall project are expected to be under Kildare County Council's consideration by mid January.

The scheme involved the conversion of the historic building in to a library and cultural centre.

KCC has been awarded a grant of €1.9 million towards the total cost under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund

Kildare North Labour rep., Emmet stagg, says "The project when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area. It will deliver an iconic library, cultural and public space in the heart of the Historic Town of Naas."

 

File image: Naas Town Hall/RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!