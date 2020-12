Fewer than 3 per cent of people who've died with Covid-19 did not have an underlying health condition.

The HPSC says over 93 per cent of people did, and it's unknown for the other 4 per cent.

More than a quarter of people who've been diagnosed with the virus had an underlying health condition.

44 per cent had chronic heart disease and 17 per cent had cancer.

