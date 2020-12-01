Listen: K Club To Introduce Charges For Walking Or Cycling On Its Grounds.

A councillor fears that the K Club's decision to charge €100 for an annual family pass to allow people to access the grounds could set a precedent in the county.

The charge comes in to being on January 1st, and will apply to non-member users of the grounds for walking and cycling.

Traditionally, this has been people from Straffan and its hinterland.

The K Club says "The Family Pass is designed to ensure everyone is safe at all times at The K Club by managing the numbers on the grounds at all times."

Labour Cllr. in the Clane Maynooth Municipal District, Angela Feeney, says the fee itself is "high", and may also have a knock-on effect elsewhere in Kildare.

Cllr. Feeney joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

The K Club's statement to Kfm, in full:

"The K Club has taken the decision to introduce a new Family Pass at the resort, beginning on January 1, 2021.

The Family Pass is designed to ensure everyone is safe at all times at The K Club by managing the numbers on the grounds at all times.

A new measure created out of safety concerns for residents, members, guests and the wider community, the €100 Family Pass fee is intended as a contribution towards insurance and to the costs of upkeep of the grounds.

As all members of both Straffan Golf Club, the golf and country club at the resort, and of The K Spa automatically have access to the grounds, the Family Pass is specifically designed for non-members. The Family pass is per household and will allow the local community to continue to access the resort in a safe and secure way.

The K Club looks forward to meeting with representatives of the local community to discuss the new system."

File image: The K Club/RollingNews