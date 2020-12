The Marine Minister says almost 400 fishing jobs could be impacted if a new EU plan is implemented.

The European Commission is currently setting caps on the amount of fish that can be caught for the commercial sector.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says Ireland would have a 10 per cent reduction in fishing opportunities under the plan.

He says this could impact 383 jobs, through reduced incomes, partial lay-offs or redundancies.

