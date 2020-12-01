20% Of People "Unlikely" To Comply With Covid 19 Restrictions Over Christmas.

One in five people are "unlikely" to comply with Covid-19 restrictions that stop them from seeing family and friends over Christmas.

New figures released by the CSO reveal the public’s attitudes in the run up to the festive period.

More men are worried about pubs and restaurants being closed whereas women are more likely to be worried about not seeing family and friends over the holidays.

A third of younger respondents are concerned about accessing shops to purchase gifts while overall almost half of us expect to spend less this Christmas.



Stock image: Shutterstock