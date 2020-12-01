The Eleven To Two Show

Pfizer & BioNTech Apply For Approval For Covid Vaccine In Europe.

: 01/12/2020 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_syringe_in_doctors_hands_pexels.jpeg

Pfizer and BioNTech have filed for approval of their coronavirus vaccine in Europe.

The UK has secured orders for 40 million doses of the jab, which is expected to arrive before the end of the year.

It's said to be 95 percent effective.
 

 

Stock image: Pexels

