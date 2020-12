More than 1,000 people have now died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It's after another 15 deaths were reported today, with eight taking place in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Robin Swann says the region has reached a 'sad milestone', which is a harsh reminder of the threat posed by the virus.

Another 391 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the North today.

Stock image: Pixabay