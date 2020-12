13,052 people in Kildare are among 286,000, nationwide, receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment arrears today.

In all, €129 million has been paid today to people who were back payments

It's after the Department of Social Protection assessed 1.4 million applicants to see if they were due money.

Minister Heather Humphreys says more people may be due arrears.

File image: Heather Humphreys/RollingNews