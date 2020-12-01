Listen: INMO Says Other Hospitals Should Follow Naas General's Example In Not Derogating Staff Who Are Close Contacts Of Covid Patients.

Hospitals across Ireland are being urged to follow Naas General's lead in not bringing staff who are close contacts of people with Covid back to work before their period of self-restriction ends.

The Health Service Executive enables facilities to derogate close contact self-isolation periods.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation feels this policy is contributing to infections among healthcare workers.

Naas General suffered multiple simultaneous Covid outbreaks, and suspended all but essential services for a time last month.

It also did not require staff who were close contacts of confirmed cases to attend work before their periods of self-restriction ended.

Kildare INMO spokesperson, Joe Hoolan, says this decision contributed to the hospital's ability to get the outbreaks under control.

Joe Hoolan joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

File image: RollingNews