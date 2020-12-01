K Country

Chinese Robotic Spacecraft Due To Land On The Moon Today.

A Chinese robotic spacecraft is due to land on the moon as early as today.

If the mission's successful, it'll be the first time samples have been gathered from the lunar surface since the 1970s.

The craft launched a week ago, and is due back on Earth in around 16 days.

 

