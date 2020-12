A row has broken out in the Dáil over an impeachment motion in judge Seamus Woulfe.

People Before Profit wants to bring the motion but has been told it can only do it during certain slots in Dáil business.

The party has a chance to do so tomorrow in Private Members' Time but instead wants to use that slot for a debate on paying student nurses.

RISE TD Paul Murphy says democratically the government should allow the motion to be put:

File image: RollingNews