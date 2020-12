Shoppers have been making the most of Level 5 restrictions being lifted - with queues outside some stores since early this morning.

The easing of coronavirus measures means gyms, cinemas, museums and hairdressers can all re-open today.

Retail groups say the crowds today have been manageable and that businesses are taking the necessary precautions.

These shoppers on Dublin's Henry Street say not everyone is sticking to the rules:

File image: Brown Thomas, Henry Street, RollingNews