Listen: Tax Increases Will be Need To Cope With Budget 2021 Expenditure.

Tax increases will be needed to cope with some of the expenditure in this year's Budget, according to an economics expert.

It's after the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council criticised the government's management of public finances.

It says Budget 2021 included permanent increases in expenditure of over 5 billion euro.

But the council says the government has failed to explain how these will be financed sustainably.

John Fitzgerald, adjunct professor of economics in Trinity College Dublin, says tax increases may be needed to deal with it.