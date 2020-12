Sinn Féin has described the British government's refusal to have a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane as 'ludicrous'.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also said he's disappointed and annoyed by the move from Boris Johnson's government.

Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane was shot dead at his family home in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says the Finucane family deserve answers.

File image: RollingNews