A teenager has been released without charge after a shooting at a takeaway in north Dublin in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two employees were injured when a gunman entered the shop in the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock, demanded cash and then fired a number of shots.

Gardai arrested two men in connection with the incident - a 44 year old man is still being questioned.

While a 16 year old boy has been released from custody and a file's being prepared for the DPP.

Stock image.