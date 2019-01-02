The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Govt. Advised Law On Minimum Distance For Over-Taking Cyclists Difficult To Enforce.

: 01/02/2019 - 11:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cycling_urban_area_road.jpg

The government's been advised plans for a minimum passing distance for cars overtaking cyclists would be difficult to enforce.

The legislation would have made it an offence to pass a cyclist closer than 1 metre on roads with a speed limit under 50km per hour, and within 1.5 metres on roads with a speed limit of over 50km per hour. 

The Transport Minister says there was a concern that they wouldn't be able to prove the minimum distance had been encroached.

The new Road Traffic Bill will instead make dangerous overtaking of a cyclists an offence but will not specify a distance. 

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!