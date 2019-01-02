Govt. Advised Law On Minimum Distance For Over-Taking Cyclists Difficult To Enforce.

The government's been advised plans for a minimum passing distance for cars overtaking cyclists would be difficult to enforce.

The legislation would have made it an offence to pass a cyclist closer than 1 metre on roads with a speed limit under 50km per hour, and within 1.5 metres on roads with a speed limit of over 50km per hour.

The Transport Minister says there was a concern that they wouldn't be able to prove the minimum distance had been encroached.

The new Road Traffic Bill will instead make dangerous overtaking of a cyclists an offence but will not specify a distance.

Stock image.