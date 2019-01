Fianna Fáil are “passive, supine nodders of agreement” for the government, according to the Labour leader.

Brendan Howlin has hit out at Micheál Martin’s party for signing up to an extension of the confidence and supply agreement.

He says the decision wrote a blank cheque for Fine Gael to do what they like on other issues.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has been hugely critical of the deal:

File image: Brendan Howlin/RollingNews