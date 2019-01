The Justice Minister's announced the launch of the new Domestic Violence Act from today.

Charlie Flanagan says it's about protecting and supporting victims.

It also creates new protections from psychological abuse.

Teena Gates reports:

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says the Act is a hugely important step forward.

CEO Noeleen Blackwell, says it shows that our state - and our people - take this intimate form of violence very seriously.

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews