The number of people claiming asylum in Ireland went up by more than a quarter in the last year.

According to The Irish Times, there were 3.324 claims up to the end of November.

That compares to 2,619 the previous year.

The highest number of claims came from people from Syria, at 449 followed by 409 Georgians and 383 Albanians.

The overall number of people claiming asylum here has more than trebled in the last 5 years.