Listen: House Prices Expected To Creep Up This Year.

: 01/02/2019 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
House prices are expected to creep up again, after stabilising in the last three months of 2018.

Kildare house prices rose by 4.2% last year, and now average at €250,000.

A report from property website MyHome.ie and Davy predicts the cost of a new home will increase by 5 per cent this year.

Planning permissions have been granted for nearly 30,000 units in the last 12 months, but the report’s authors say this 5,000 units short of demand

Karl Deeter of Irish Mortgage Brokers says the housing situation now looks similar to 2002:

mondeeter.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

