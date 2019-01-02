Listen: SF Says AirBnB Data Highlights Need For Regulation.

Sinn Fein says new figures on AirBnB rentals highlight the need for the sector to be regulated as soon as possible.

There are 306 properties in Kildare on the site today

According to the Irish Independent, over 5,000 properties were available on the short-term letting site across the 5 cities in December - that's 20 per cent higher than the same month in 2017.

New laws are due to be introduced in June to deal with concerns about Air BnB's impact on the housing market.

Sinn Fein's Eoin O'Broin says it's a sector that needs to be regulated: