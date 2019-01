Fines for overdue books at Kildare's libraries are a thing of the past.

The county's library service has also confirmed that it will not seek to collect outstanding fins.

It says that reminders will be sent to borrowers via email to encourage return of items.

However, users cards will be blocked and they will no longer be able to borrow or renew, after the 3rd reminder.

Borrowers can continue to renew items online, by phone or in person.