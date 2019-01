There's a "99%" compliance rate with the special speed-limit on in the M7 work zone.

Speed cameras were introduced between the Ball at Naas and the M9 merge in late August.

By that time, 406 motorists had already been detected speeding there, and 28 had been charged with dangerous driving.

Garda Ronan Mannion a secondary benefit of the speed cameras means traffic is flowing more freely.

File image: RollingNews