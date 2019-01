The 'flu could impact on the numbers attending Emergency Departments in the weeks ahead - according to the HSE.

Today's trolley watch figures show 366 patients were waiting for beds in hospitals today, of whom 5 were at Naas General

Those numbers are expected to increase in the weeks ahead, as the flu season takes hold.

Spokesperson for the Irish Patients Association Stephen McMahon says the mild Christmas has been helpful - but that could change

Stock image: Shutterstock.